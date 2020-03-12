Save date and time to database using PHP and then display the local time of the user when showing on site

Hi All

I have spent ages trying to work this out but can’t seem to find anything specific to what I need to do and was hoping that you could give me some further info and point me in the right direction.

Basically I am making a suggestions section in a secure area of some new online software I am building.

I want to add the date and time that the suggestion or suggestion reply is added… in saying that I want to pull the information out and show the time as the local time for the user.

I have already set it up so the user has a time zone set such as Australia/Brisbane or Australia/Sydney so we know what time zone the user needs to see.

I need to know how I should save the time to the database… I think I need the column in the database to be datetime (is that correct?) but I am not too sure what function I should use to add the date and time… any ideas?

I am thinking that I should add the date and time as GMT however my server time is set to Brisbane, Australia… do I try and use GMT or my server time?

Then once the correct time is in the database is there a function to call it back out and adjust it to the correct time zone of the user?

Any help with this would be great… I think part of my issue is not knowing what terms to search for.

Many Thanks

mrmbarnes