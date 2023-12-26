Save data from an API call to server cache

Good question. If I purchased cloud software that allows me to sell my products and stores all my data for me about my sales, my customers via amazon servers. This software has admin and public side. Admin side allows report creation, new product creation etc while public side allows customers to purchase items, call our agents etc. All our data is accessible via this software admin side. Our company name is “Company X” and we have website just like any other company which is completely separate from our site that sells products and allows people to call us.
I want to display few pieces of information on this API’s
Wait, I’m confused here. If you and your company owns said software and data, why are you going through an API? This doesn’t add up at all. If you own the database or even have access to the data, why are you calling an API? APIs should only be used if there is no way around getting data and you want to expose “some” information.
It doesn’t make sense to me that you have the software and the data, but want to go through an API. Why not just make a database call and output that data to the customers? or am I missing something here?
We don’t own the software. we use the software (we renew every year) but regardless. i was more interested in help based on limited information I provided. assuming the data provided is received via API using PHP how would I store this data in local cache. Can anyone help with that?
So this is not on prem?
no it is not
Ok, just trying to understand this whole thing here. So your company didn’t really purchase the software then. Your company purchased a license to use the software. If that’s the case, I would do what @m_hutley and @sibertius is saying. Running a cron job to spit out data is a much better solution for you than allowing users to request for data per each request because you have limited API calls. I mean also, who’s to say a user doesn’t just spam the reload button on their browser? That’ll be x times the amount of request. That could easily use up your API call license per day if someone were malicious and just spam the reload button.