Hey everyone,

Lately I’ve been having super long coding hours and I’ve been starting to get noticeable discomfort (down there). I saw around some cool pillows (like this, and this) I can use to sit on while working, which should help.

Do any of you have experience with such pillows or have other recommendations?

Btw, I tried standing desks, and they’re not really my thing. Gets boring real quick and makes it hard to focus during long coding sessions when your legs hurt from standing.