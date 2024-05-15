SASSA Status Check Appeal page design review

Hello everyone,

I’ve recently designed this web page for the SASSA Status Check Appeal and would love to get your feedback on its usability and visual design. The page is intended to provide users with a simple interface for checking their application status, payment dates, and other relevant information by entering their ID and mobile number. I aimed for a clean and straightforward layout to enhance user experience. Please let me know what you think about the design elements such as color scheme, font choices, and overall layout. Also, if you have any suggestions on how to improve the usability or aesthetic aspects of this page, I would greatly appreciate it. Thank you!