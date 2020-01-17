SASS list and style name

Hi all
I’m using font-feature-settings to access a font Opentype features.
I’m using a SASS list to create the css from the opentype tags like
$feats: "tnum", "onum", ("onum", "tnum");
@each $feat in $feats{
.#{$feat}{
font-feature-settings: $feat;
-webkit-font-feature-settings: $feat;
-moz-font-feature-settings: $feat;
}
}
// Output css
.tnum {
font-feature-settings: "tnum";
-webkit-font-feature-settings: "tnum";
-moz-font-feature-settings: "tnum";
}
.onum {
font-feature-settings: "onum";
-webkit-font-feature-settings: "onum";
-moz-font-feature-settings: "onum";
}
.onum, tnum {
font-feature-settings: "onum", "tnum";
-webkit-font-feature-settings: "onum", "tnum";
-moz-font-feature-settings: "onum", "tnum";
}
This works but my problem is the last block where I’m creating the onum, tnum class.
The css produced is fine the I need to change the css class. Here it is
.onum, tnum but needs to be something like
.onum-tnum
How can I create a class name like
.onum-tnum from this list