SASS list and style name

Hi all

I’m using font-feature-settings to access a font Opentype features.

I’m using a SASS list to create the css from the opentype tags like

$feats: "tnum", "onum", ("onum", "tnum"); @each $feat in $feats{ .#{$feat}{ font-feature-settings: $feat; -webkit-font-feature-settings: $feat; -moz-font-feature-settings: $feat; } } // Output css .tnum { font-feature-settings: "tnum"; -webkit-font-feature-settings: "tnum"; -moz-font-feature-settings: "tnum"; } .onum { font-feature-settings: "onum"; -webkit-font-feature-settings: "onum"; -moz-font-feature-settings: "onum"; } .onum, tnum { font-feature-settings: "onum", "tnum"; -webkit-font-feature-settings: "onum", "tnum"; -moz-font-feature-settings: "onum", "tnum"; }

This works but my problem is the last block where I’m creating the onum, tnum class.

The css produced is fine the I need to change the css class. Here it is .onum, tnum but needs to be something like .onum-tnum