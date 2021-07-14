SASS doubts

HTML & CSS
#1

Hi there,

I have doubts or lack of clarity regarding the usage of sass,

  1. First one is SASS is written in .css or .scss
  2. I read that the browser cant understand sass and there needs to be a compiler installed on the machine. Such compilers are installed on shared hosting such as Linux on Hostgator?
  3. If I start to apply it in my normal window laptop will it not work in browsers?
#2

  1. SASS is typically in scss files, not css files (don’t know if that’s required or not though)

  2. That’s correct, the browser can’t handle SASS files. You need to compile them yourself and deploy the generated css file.

  3. See the answer to #2. You’re deploying the css file, not the SASS (.scss) file.

SASS is a development tool, not a deployed tool to your website. But a warning - if you don’t have the basics of css down, be very wary of using SASS. The more complex you work with in the beginning, the bigger mess you’re going to make for maintenance down the road.

2 Likes
#3

So sass is an optimized and pretty way of writing CSS to avoid repetition, but during deployment, it needs to be pure css in .css extension? And during its deployment after conversion its conciseness, optimiation is lost?

#4

A browser only understands CSS. It doesn’t know anything about SASS.

SASS is something you use to make life easier to write CSS. It allows for things like loops and variables and grouping (and other things) that can make life simpler for the developer. However once you have written your SASS it then gets compiled into CSS which is what you deploy on the server.

There are tools to help with this and to keep track as you never edit the css files but maintain the sass files instead. I must admit even though I have used SASS i;m not that keen on it but I see how ir can be useful. @RyanReese uses preprocessors all the time and swears by them so would be better at answering this question. :slight_smile:

You can play around with SASS in codepen by just selecting from the css panel. here’s an example in codepen where I used SASS (and haml) as I had to add 100 different values to a demo.

If you click the little arrow in the CSS panel you can view the compiled CSS that the browser actually uses.

1 Like
#5

I use SASS as I find it easier to use because you don’t have a lot of repetitive typing, plus using partials you don’t have to hunt for the CSS that you are working on.

#6

It should also be noted that many of the things that people originally used Sass for, are finding their way into regular CSS. For example:

  • custom properties
  • calc / min / max / math
  • nesting
  • filters
  • mixins

Over on SitePoint’s blog, we’ll be publishing an article on this some time in the next few weeks.