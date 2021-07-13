SASS doubts

codeispoetry: codeispoetry: after conversion its conciseness, optimiation is lost?

A browser only understands CSS. It doesn’t know anything about SASS.

SASS is something you use to make life easier to write CSS. It allows for things like loops and variables and grouping (and other things) that can make life simpler for the developer. However once you have written your SASS it then gets compiled into CSS which is what you deploy on the server.

There are tools to help with this and to keep track as you never edit the css files but maintain the sass files instead. I must admit even though I have used SASS i;m not that keen on it but I see how ir can be useful. @RyanReese uses preprocessors all the time and swears by them so would be better at answering this question.

You can play around with SASS in codepen by just selecting from the css panel. here’s an example in codepen where I used SASS (and haml) as I had to add 100 different values to a demo.

If you click the little arrow in the CSS panel you can view the compiled CSS that the browser actually uses.