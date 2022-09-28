Sanitize dropdown

Hi, I need help with my code.

if(isset($_POST['save'])){
        if (ctype_alpha(str_replace(' ', '', $_POST['fn'])) === false) {
            $fn_error = "* Enter a valid name";
            
        } if (ctype_alpha(str_replace(' ', '', $_POST['ln'])) === false) {
            $ln_error = "* Enter a valid name";
            
        } if (!preg_match('/^\+@wmsu\.edu\.ph$/i', $_POST['email'])) {
            $email_error = "* Enter a valid email";
            
        } if( $_POST['rank'] == "None" ) {
            $rank_error = "* Please select an Academic Rank";

        } if( $_POST['department'] == "None" ) {
            $department_error = "* Please select a Deparment";
            
        }else{
            $firstname = htmlentities($_POST['fn']);
            $lastname = htmlentities($_POST['ln']);
            $email = htmlentities($_POST['email']);
            $status = 'Inactive';
            if(isset($_POST['status'])){
                $status = $_POST['status'];
            }
            $faculty = array(
                "firstname" => $firstname,
                "lastname" => $lastname,
                "email" => $email,
                "academic_rank" => $_POST['rank'],
                "department" => $_POST['department'],
                "admission_role" => $_POST['role'],
                "status" => $status
            );
            array_push($_SESSION['faculty'], $faculty);
            //redirect user to faculty page after saving
            header('location: faculty.php');
        }
    }

It works well but in the second dropdown which is the DEPARTMENT it has a bug like even tho I input a wrong input on the name or email but if I select an input in the department dropdown it will automatically save even tho it did not pass the sanitize. What did I miss on my code? thank you

Aside from anything else, it was mentioned in your earlier post that you should not be using htmlentities.