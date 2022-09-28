Sanitize dropdown

Hi, I need help with my code.

if(isset($_POST['save'])){ if (ctype_alpha(str_replace(' ', '', $_POST['fn'])) === false) { $fn_error = "* Enter a valid name"; } if (ctype_alpha(str_replace(' ', '', $_POST['ln'])) === false) { $ln_error = "* Enter a valid name"; } if (!preg_match('/^\+@wmsu\.edu\.ph$/i', $_POST['email'])) { $email_error = "* Enter a valid email"; } if( $_POST['rank'] == "None" ) { $rank_error = "* Please select an Academic Rank"; } if( $_POST['department'] == "None" ) { $department_error = "* Please select a Deparment"; }else{ $firstname = htmlentities($_POST['fn']); $lastname = htmlentities($_POST['ln']); $email = htmlentities($_POST['email']); $status = 'Inactive'; if(isset($_POST['status'])){ $status = $_POST['status']; } $faculty = array( "firstname" => $firstname, "lastname" => $lastname, "email" => $email, "academic_rank" => $_POST['rank'], "department" => $_POST['department'], "admission_role" => $_POST['role'], "status" => $status ); array_push($_SESSION['faculty'], $faculty); //redirect user to faculty page after saving header('location: faculty.php'); } }

It works well but in the second dropdown which is the DEPARTMENT it has a bug like even tho I input a wrong input on the name or email but if I select an input in the department dropdown it will automatically save even tho it did not pass the sanitize. What did I miss on my code? thank you