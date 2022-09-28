Sanitize dropdown

Hi, I need help with my code.
if(isset($_POST['save'])){
if (ctype_alpha(str_replace(' ', '', $_POST['fn'])) === false) {
$fn_error = "* Enter a valid name";
} if (ctype_alpha(str_replace(' ', '', $_POST['ln'])) === false) {
$ln_error = "* Enter a valid name";
} if (!preg_match('/^\+@wmsu\.edu\.ph$/i', $_POST['email'])) {
$email_error = "* Enter a valid email";
} if( $_POST['rank'] == "None" ) {
$rank_error = "* Please select an Academic Rank";
} if( $_POST['department'] == "None" ) {
$department_error = "* Please select a Deparment";
}else{
$firstname = htmlentities($_POST['fn']);
$lastname = htmlentities($_POST['ln']);
$email = htmlentities($_POST['email']);
$status = 'Inactive';
if(isset($_POST['status'])){
$status = $_POST['status'];
}
$faculty = array(
"firstname" => $firstname,
"lastname" => $lastname,
"email" => $email,
"academic_rank" => $_POST['rank'],
"department" => $_POST['department'],
"admission_role" => $_POST['role'],
"status" => $status
);
array_push($_SESSION['faculty'], $faculty);
//redirect user to faculty page after saving
header('location: faculty.php');
}
}
It works well but in the second dropdown which is the DEPARTMENT it has a bug like even tho I input a wrong input on the name or email but if I select an input in the department dropdown it will automatically save even tho it did not pass the sanitize. What did I miss on my code? thank you