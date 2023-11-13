Samsung Dev Day 2023 - Event

Hello!!

I have seen that Samsung Dev Spain is going to hold a hybrid event on November 23rd about app development and it looks good!!

This year, three leading experts in the areas of Artificial Intelligence, cybersecurity and accessibility and design will be present.

Laura Lacarra, Senior Technology Evangelist Telefónica / Data Engineer, is a computer engineer from the University of Zaragoza. She has dedicated her career to Software and Data Engineering, being one of the most recognized voices in Spain on Artificial Intelligence. In addition to her extensive professional career and her high technical knowledge, she is known for her dissemination work in the field of AI and for her work promoting the presence of women in tech careers.

Eduardo Sánchez Toril, CEO of AllPentesting, is a computer engineer from the University of Granada, having specialized in cybersecurity. His extensive professional experience in this field is very varied, having worked as a cybersecurity researcher, advisor and consultant.

Raúl Marín Calleja is Head Teacher and director of the UX/UI Design area at IMMUNE, Technology Institute. He has more than 20 years of experience as Product Designer (Desing Systems and Design Ops) having worked in both webs and apps developing digital projects for clients such as Idealista, ISDIN or Iberdrola.

If you want more info to assit you can find it the web: Samsung Dev Spain.

Best regards!