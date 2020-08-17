Same query behaves different in MariaDB 10.1.37 and MySQL 5.7.27

Hello!
I made query for a while loop in my test environment (with MariaDB 10.1.3) and all worked good!
Now i moved same code to main website (with MySQL 5.7.27) and this is where it gets weird
Result now given on every refresh changes. …
Query has multiple
LEFT JOIN's (some of them are union)
Query:
SELECT l.id AS lid,
l.docNr AS receive_docNr,
l.thisTransport AS receive_transport,
l.productNr AS receive_productNr,
l.activityDate AS receive_date,
l.issueDate,
h.ladingNr AS receive_ladingNr,
l.place_count AS receive_place_count,
h.cargo_status AS receive_cargo_status,
h.clientCode AS clientCode,
e.id AS eid,
e.docNr AS docNr,
e.deliverydate AS deliveryDate,
e.activitydate AS activityDate,
e.assistant_amount AS assistant_amount,
e.amount AS amount,
e.productnr AS productNr,
e.productumo AS productUmo,
e.status AS status,
e.orgline,
ni.name1,
ni.name2,
h.agreements AS agreements,
nc.Name,
a.uom AS uom,
au.uom AS auuom,
ez.status AS istatus,
ez.place_count AS iplace_count,
ez.activityDate AS iactivityDate,
ez.place_count AS iassistant_amount
FROM cargo_line AS l
LEFT JOIN (
(
SELECT id,
docNr,
deliverydate,
activitydate,
assistant_amount,
amount,
productnr,
productumo,
status,
orgLine,
resource,
cargoLine AS mold
FROM item_ledger_entry
)
UNION
(
SELECT id,
docNr,
deliverydate,
activitydate,
assistant_amount,
amount,
productnr,
productumo,
status,
orgLine,
resource,
orgLine AS mold
FROM item_ledger_entry
)
) AS e
ON e.mold = l.id
LEFT JOIN (
(
SELECT status,
orgLine,
place_count,
activityDate,
cargoLine AS mold
FROM item_ledger_entry
)
UNION
(
SELECT status,
orgLine,
place_count,
activityDate,
orgLine AS mold
FROM item_ledger_entry
)
) AS ez
ON ez.mold = l.id
LEFT JOIN cargo_header AS h
ON l.docNr = h.docNr
LEFT JOIN agreements_lines AS a
ON h.agreements = a.contractnr
AND e.productnr = a.item
AND e.resource = a.service
LEFT JOIN additional_uom AS au
ON e.productnr = au.productnr
AND au.status = 1
AND au.convert_from = 1
LEFT JOIN n_customers AS nc
ON h.clientCode = nc.Code
LEFT JOIN n_items AS ni
ON l.productNr = ni.code
WHERE h.clientCode = '1234567890'
AND h.agreements = 'AGR00001'
#AND DATE_FORMAT(l.issueDate, '%Y-%m-%d') BETWEEN '2020-06-01' AND '2020-06-30'
GROUP BY l.id
ORDER BY l.activityDate ASC, l.docNr
I could not find useful info about why this could why does it happen. …
Anyone has any ideas?
Thanks in advance!