Same query behaves different in MariaDB 10.1.37 and MySQL 5.7.27

Hello!

I made query for a while loop in my test environment (with MariaDB 10.1.3) and all worked good!

Now i moved same code to main website (with MySQL 5.7.27) and this is where it gets weird

Result now given on every refresh changes. …

Query has multiple LEFT JOIN's (some of them are union)

Query:

SELECT l.id AS lid, l.docNr AS receive_docNr, l.thisTransport AS receive_transport, l.productNr AS receive_productNr, l.activityDate AS receive_date, l.issueDate, h.ladingNr AS receive_ladingNr, l.place_count AS receive_place_count, h.cargo_status AS receive_cargo_status, h.clientCode AS clientCode, e.id AS eid, e.docNr AS docNr, e.deliverydate AS deliveryDate, e.activitydate AS activityDate, e.assistant_amount AS assistant_amount, e.amount AS amount, e.productnr AS productNr, e.productumo AS productUmo, e.status AS status, e.orgline, ni.name1, ni.name2, h.agreements AS agreements, nc.Name, a.uom AS uom, au.uom AS auuom, ez.status AS istatus, ez.place_count AS iplace_count, ez.activityDate AS iactivityDate, ez.place_count AS iassistant_amount FROM cargo_line AS l LEFT JOIN ( ( SELECT id, docNr, deliverydate, activitydate, assistant_amount, amount, productnr, productumo, status, orgLine, resource, cargoLine AS mold FROM item_ledger_entry ) UNION ( SELECT id, docNr, deliverydate, activitydate, assistant_amount, amount, productnr, productumo, status, orgLine, resource, orgLine AS mold FROM item_ledger_entry ) ) AS e ON e.mold = l.id LEFT JOIN ( ( SELECT status, orgLine, place_count, activityDate, cargoLine AS mold FROM item_ledger_entry ) UNION ( SELECT status, orgLine, place_count, activityDate, orgLine AS mold FROM item_ledger_entry ) ) AS ez ON ez.mold = l.id LEFT JOIN cargo_header AS h ON l.docNr = h.docNr LEFT JOIN agreements_lines AS a ON h.agreements = a.contractnr AND e.productnr = a.item AND e.resource = a.service LEFT JOIN additional_uom AS au ON e.productnr = au.productnr AND au.status = 1 AND au.convert_from = 1 LEFT JOIN n_customers AS nc ON h.clientCode = nc.Code LEFT JOIN n_items AS ni ON l.productNr = ni.code WHERE h.clientCode = '1234567890' AND h.agreements = 'AGR00001' #AND DATE_FORMAT(l.issueDate, '%Y-%m-%d') BETWEEN '2020-06-01' AND '2020-06-30' GROUP BY l.id ORDER BY l.activityDate ASC, l.docNr

I could not find useful info about why this could why does it happen. …

Anyone has any ideas?

Thanks in advance!