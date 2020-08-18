Same query behaves different in MariaDB 10.1.37 and MySQL 5.7.27

#1

Hello!

I made query for a while loop in my test environment (with MariaDB 10.1.3) and all worked good!
Now i moved same code to main website (with MySQL 5.7.27) and this is where it gets weird :frowning:

Result now given on every refresh changes. …

Query has multiple LEFT JOIN's (some of them are union)

Query:

SELECT l.id               AS lid,
       l.docNr            AS receive_docNr,
       l.thisTransport    AS receive_transport,
       l.productNr        AS receive_productNr,
       l.activityDate     AS receive_date,
       l.issueDate,
       h.ladingNr         AS receive_ladingNr,
       l.place_count      AS receive_place_count,
       h.cargo_status     AS receive_cargo_status,
       h.clientCode       AS clientCode,
       e.id               AS eid,
       e.docNr            AS docNr,
       e.deliverydate     AS deliveryDate,
       e.activitydate     AS activityDate,
       e.assistant_amount AS assistant_amount,
       e.amount           AS amount,
       e.productnr        AS productNr,
       e.productumo       AS productUmo,
       e.status           AS status,
       e.orgline,
       ni.name1,
       ni.name2,
       h.agreements       AS agreements,
       nc.Name,
       a.uom              AS uom,
       au.uom             AS auuom,
       ez.status          AS istatus,
       ez.place_count     AS iplace_count,
       ez.activityDate    AS iactivityDate,
       ez.place_count     AS iassistant_amount
FROM   cargo_line AS l

LEFT JOIN (

	(
		SELECT id,
		docNr,
		deliverydate,
		activitydate,
		assistant_amount,
		amount,
		productnr,
		productumo,
		status,
		orgLine,
		resource,
		cargoLine AS mold
		FROM   item_ledger_entry
	)
	UNION
   (
		SELECT id,
		docNr,
		deliverydate,
		activitydate,
		assistant_amount,
		amount,
		productnr,
		productumo,
		status,
		orgLine,
		resource,
		orgLine AS mold
		FROM   item_ledger_entry
	)
	
) AS e
ON e.mold = l.id
		
LEFT JOIN (
	
	(
		SELECT status,
		orgLine,
		place_count,
		activityDate,
		cargoLine AS mold
		FROM   item_ledger_entry
	)
	UNION
	(
		SELECT status,
		orgLine,
		place_count,
		activityDate,
		orgLine AS mold
		FROM   item_ledger_entry
	)
	
) AS ez
ON ez.mold = l.id

LEFT JOIN cargo_header AS h
ON l.docNr = h.docNr

LEFT JOIN agreements_lines AS a
ON h.agreements = a.contractnr
AND e.productnr = a.item
AND e.resource = a.service

LEFT JOIN additional_uom AS au
ON e.productnr = au.productnr
AND au.status = 1
AND au.convert_from = 1

LEFT JOIN n_customers AS nc
ON h.clientCode = nc.Code

LEFT JOIN n_items AS ni
ON l.productNr = ni.code

WHERE  h.clientCode = '1234567890'
AND h.agreements = 'AGR00001'
#AND DATE_FORMAT(l.issueDate, '%Y-%m-%d') BETWEEN '2020-06-01' AND '2020-06-30'

GROUP  BY l.id
ORDER  BY l.activityDate ASC, l.docNr

I could not find useful info about why this could why does it happen. …

Anyone has any ideas?
Thanks in advance!

#2

if i remove union part it does not changes so it is union that does it! But why?

#3

The query is going to be required. It would seem you have some ambiguous code…

#4

Query added!

#5

please describe what changes… number of rows?

is new data being added to the tables between refreshes?

also, please explain what you need GROUP BY for, and how you managed to turn off the group by errors this query will produce

#6

GROUP BY would generally be used to pull an aggregate of the group in some way - COUNTs, SUMs, MAX, etc.

The database should be screaming at you that it would produce unpredicable results given that you’re saying the equivalent of:

“Take all the Hondas we sold. Now tell me the singular name of the owner.”

(The group does not have a singular property ‘owner’. It has many owners. The only way to produce an answer is to select a member of the group.)

#7

@r937 @m_hutley If i do not use GROUP BY i get like 4 times more rows :man_shrugging:

#8

that means your joins are producing rows you don’t want

what about my other questions?

please describe what changes… number of rows?

is new data being added to the tables between refreshes?

#9

What is wrong in my query? How can i make it show me what i want without GROUP BY

Row count seems to be correct! values also are correct but EUR values are not correct (calculated before output based on date from query result). On heidisql data seems does not change . …

No there are no new data!

#10

We’d need to know what you actually want it to show you.

For example, you are pulling “nc.Name” - which is a customer name.

But which customer name? You’re grouping by cargo_line ID - does a cargo line only have 1 customer in it? (Your statement that “I get like 4 times more rows” when not grouping tells us that 1 cargo line has approximately 4 things going on at a time) - if they’re not all for the same customer, which of the 4 names do you want to pull out of your data?

This line means nothing to me, as your query makes no mention of an “EUR” and i’m not familiar with your database.

#11

please understand, i don’t mean this as disparaging, but… lots

rewrite your joins

#12

@m_hutley @r937 I want thees joins to do is get extra columns from other tables not rows :man_shrugging:

where i wrote it wrong?

As you can see in this answer: https://stackoverflow.com/a/7669215/5459942 he suggest to use GROUP BY and it seems to be same situation
same here: https://stackoverflow.com/a/7711436/5459942

EDIT: i figured out that e and ez are the joins that gives extra rows. … so how could i rewrite it to show me correct amount without using GROUP BY?