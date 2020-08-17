Same query behaves different in MariaDB 10.1.37 and MySQL 5.7.27

Databases
,
#1

Hello!

I made query for a while loop in my test environment (with MariaDB 10.1.3) and all worked good!
Now i moved same code to main website (with MySQL 5.7.27) and this is where it gets weird :frowning:

Result now given on every refresh changes. …

Query has multiple LEFT JOIN's (some of them are union)

Query:

SELECT l.id               AS lid,
       l.docNr            AS receive_docNr,
       l.thisTransport    AS receive_transport,
       l.productNr        AS receive_productNr,
       l.activityDate     AS receive_date,
       l.issueDate,
       h.ladingNr         AS receive_ladingNr,
       l.place_count      AS receive_place_count,
       h.cargo_status     AS receive_cargo_status,
       h.clientCode       AS clientCode,
       e.id               AS eid,
       e.docNr            AS docNr,
       e.deliverydate     AS deliveryDate,
       e.activitydate     AS activityDate,
       e.assistant_amount AS assistant_amount,
       e.amount           AS amount,
       e.productnr        AS productNr,
       e.productumo       AS productUmo,
       e.status           AS status,
       e.orgline,
       ni.name1,
       ni.name2,
       h.agreements       AS agreements,
       nc.Name,
       a.uom              AS uom,
       au.uom             AS auuom,
       ez.status          AS istatus,
       ez.place_count     AS iplace_count,
       ez.activityDate    AS iactivityDate,
       ez.place_count     AS iassistant_amount
FROM   cargo_line AS l

LEFT JOIN (

	(
		SELECT id,
		docNr,
		deliverydate,
		activitydate,
		assistant_amount,
		amount,
		productnr,
		productumo,
		status,
		orgLine,
		resource,
		cargoLine AS mold
		FROM   item_ledger_entry
	)
	UNION
   (
		SELECT id,
		docNr,
		deliverydate,
		activitydate,
		assistant_amount,
		amount,
		productnr,
		productumo,
		status,
		orgLine,
		resource,
		orgLine AS mold
		FROM   item_ledger_entry
	)
	
) AS e
ON e.mold = l.id
		
LEFT JOIN (
	
	(
		SELECT status,
		orgLine,
		place_count,
		activityDate,
		cargoLine AS mold
		FROM   item_ledger_entry
	)
	UNION
	(
		SELECT status,
		orgLine,
		place_count,
		activityDate,
		orgLine AS mold
		FROM   item_ledger_entry
	)
	
) AS ez
ON ez.mold = l.id

LEFT JOIN cargo_header AS h
ON l.docNr = h.docNr

LEFT JOIN agreements_lines AS a
ON h.agreements = a.contractnr
AND e.productnr = a.item
AND e.resource = a.service

LEFT JOIN additional_uom AS au
ON e.productnr = au.productnr
AND au.status = 1
AND au.convert_from = 1

LEFT JOIN n_customers AS nc
ON h.clientCode = nc.Code

LEFT JOIN n_items AS ni
ON l.productNr = ni.code

WHERE  h.clientCode = '1234567890'
AND h.agreements = 'AGR00001'
#AND DATE_FORMAT(l.issueDate, '%Y-%m-%d') BETWEEN '2020-06-01' AND '2020-06-30'

GROUP  BY l.id
ORDER  BY l.activityDate ASC, l.docNr

I could not find useful info about why this could why does it happen. …

Anyone has any ideas?
Thanks in advance!

#2

if i remove union part it does not changes so it is union that does it! But why?

#3

The query is going to be required. It would seem you have some ambiguous code…

#4

Query added!