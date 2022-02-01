Same file being uploaded when two have been chosen for upload

Dear Team,
I have PHP code where i have to upload compress 2 images at the same same. I save the two files as _frontid and _frontid. Upload is happening fine but the content is the same even when i choose different file. Any error i am doing
/*
* Custom function to compress image size and
* upload to the server using PHP
*/
function compressImage($source, $destination, $quality) {
// Get image info
$imgInfo = getimagesize($source);
$mime = $imgInfo['mime'];
// Create a new image from file
switch ($mime) {
case 'image/jpeg':
$image = imagecreatefromjpeg($source);
break;
case 'image/png':
$image = imagecreatefrompng($source);
break;
case 'image/gif':
$image = imagecreatefromgif($source);
break;
default:
$image = imagecreatefromjpeg($source);
}
// Save image
imagejpeg($image, $destination, $quality);
// Return compressed image
return $destination;
}
function uploadfile($file, $uploadPath, $msisdn) {
$status = 'error';
if (!empty($_FILES[$file]["name"])) {
// File info
$fileName = basename($_FILES[$file]["name"]);
echo $imageUploadPath = $uploadPath . $fileName;
$fileType = strtolower(pathinfo($imageUploadPath, PATHINFO_EXTENSION));
// Allow certain file formats
$allowTypes = array('jpg', 'png', 'jpeg', 'gif');
if (in_array($fileType, $allowTypes)) {
// Image temp source
$imageTemp = $_FILES["frontid"]["tmp_name"];
$imageUploadPath = $uploadPath.$msisdn . "_" . $file .".". $fileType;
// Compress size and upload image
$compressedImage = compressImage($imageTemp, $imageUploadPath, 40);
if ($compressedImage) {
$status = 'success';
$statusMsg = "Image compressed successfully.";
} else {
$statusMsg = "Image compress failed!";
}
} else {
$statusMsg = 'Sorry, only JPG, JPEG, PNG, & GIF files are allowed to upload.' . $fileType;
}
} else {
$statusMsg = 'Please select an image file to upload.';
}
return $statusMsg;
}
// File upload path
$uploadPath = "uploads/";
// If file upload form is submitted
$status = $statusMsg = '';
if (isset($_POST["submit"])) {
$phone = 12345678;
echo uploadfile("frontid", $uploadPath, $phone);
echo uploadfile("backid", $uploadPath, $phone);
}
?>
the HTML part is here below
<form action="" method="post" enctype="multipart/form-data">
<input type="file" name="frontid" id="frontid" /><!-- comment -->
<input type="file" name="backid" id="backid" />
<input type="submit" name="submit" />
</form>```