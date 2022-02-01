Same file being uploaded when two have been chosen for upload

Dear Team,

I have PHP code where i have to upload compress 2 images at the same same. I save the two files as _frontid and _frontid. Upload is happening fine but the content is the same even when i choose different file. Any error i am doing

/* * Custom function to compress image size and * upload to the server using PHP */ function compressImage($source, $destination, $quality) { // Get image info $imgInfo = getimagesize($source); $mime = $imgInfo['mime']; // Create a new image from file switch ($mime) { case 'image/jpeg': $image = imagecreatefromjpeg($source); break; case 'image/png': $image = imagecreatefrompng($source); break; case 'image/gif': $image = imagecreatefromgif($source); break; default: $image = imagecreatefromjpeg($source); } // Save image imagejpeg($image, $destination, $quality); // Return compressed image return $destination; } function uploadfile($file, $uploadPath, $msisdn) { $status = 'error'; if (!empty($_FILES[$file]["name"])) { // File info $fileName = basename($_FILES[$file]["name"]); echo $imageUploadPath = $uploadPath . $fileName; $fileType = strtolower(pathinfo($imageUploadPath, PATHINFO_EXTENSION)); // Allow certain file formats $allowTypes = array('jpg', 'png', 'jpeg', 'gif'); if (in_array($fileType, $allowTypes)) { // Image temp source $imageTemp = $_FILES["frontid"]["tmp_name"]; $imageUploadPath = $uploadPath.$msisdn . "_" . $file .".". $fileType; // Compress size and upload image $compressedImage = compressImage($imageTemp, $imageUploadPath, 40); if ($compressedImage) { $status = 'success'; $statusMsg = "Image compressed successfully."; } else { $statusMsg = "Image compress failed!"; } } else { $statusMsg = 'Sorry, only JPG, JPEG, PNG, & GIF files are allowed to upload.' . $fileType; } } else { $statusMsg = 'Please select an image file to upload.'; } return $statusMsg; } // File upload path $uploadPath = "uploads/"; // If file upload form is submitted $status = $statusMsg = ''; if (isset($_POST["submit"])) { $phone = 12345678; echo uploadfile("frontid", $uploadPath, $phone); echo uploadfile("backid", $uploadPath, $phone); } ?>

the HTML part is here below