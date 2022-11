Got a chance to work on many CRMs somehow, but there is no going back once started using Salesforce. Salesforce truly has revolutionized the world of CRM. Further, referring to an open source CRM system, Lightning Web Components in Salesforce is the one entitling you to explore the source code, and customize the behavior for your needs. Furthermore, to work with the Salesforce CRM system and know more about it and its services one can consult any Salesforce Consulting Company.