Safari only issue

Yes the problem is the negative margins in the header dragging some elements from underneath. However the main crux of the problem is that the display:table-row on the header has been changed to
display:grid which will break the sticky footer routine and ‘may’ cause some other problems not evident on a full screen.
The display:grid should have been applied to a wrapper inside the header and therefore leave the main structure alone. I still think the negative margins inside the header would have had an impact in Safari and indeed you probably don’t need negative margins when using grid as you can use the grid instead and create overlaps through the grid layout
A full solution would be to use the flexbox sticky footer and change the wrapper to display:flex; and get rid of the display:table-row on main and footer (you already changed the header to display:grid anyway which should work with the new code).
.wrapper{
display:flex;
flex-direction:column;
min-height:100vh;
height:auto;
}
main,footer{height:auto;display:block}
main{flex:1 0 0;}
Then you can get rid of that float rule I just gave you and back to an even keel
Thanks, yes I’m still here. They can’t seem to get rid of me