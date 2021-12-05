Safari only issue

Hi folks, I’d be really grateful if someone with a Mac/Safari could help me debug this issue. I don’t have a Mac and have tried debugging it using Lambda test, but it runs so slow that I’m not getting anywhere.

All my tests on Windows browsers (Chrome / FF / Opera / Edge) look like this:

…but on Safari the left Previous Page icon/link and the Back to search results link aren’t visible - it looks like this:

In order to replicate this you’ll need to first go here:

https://www.spanishpropertychoice.com/coastal-properties

…then click on any property on the results page.