Safari only issue

HTML & CSS
#1

Hi folks, I’d be really grateful if someone with a Mac/Safari could help me debug this issue. I don’t have a Mac and have tried debugging it using Lambda test, but it runs so slow that I’m not getting anywhere.

All my tests on Windows browsers (Chrome / FF / Opera / Edge) look like this:

image
image1567×662 256 KB

…but on Safari the left Previous Page icon/link and the Back to search results link aren’t visible - it looks like this:

Screenshot 2021-11-25 at 12.11.20
Screenshot 2021-11-25 at 12.11.201920×1200 238 KB

In order to replicate this you’ll need to first go here:
https://www.spanishpropertychoice.com/coastal-properties
…then click on any property on the results page.

#2

Hi,

It looks like Safari doesn’t like the display:table-row on main.content page_detail.

A quick fix would be to set it to display:block instead.

main.content page_detail{display:block}

It may be that you are using display:table-row for some sort of sticky footer (although there are better ways with flex these days) so maybe getting rid of the display:table-row is not an option. Another fix would be to float the main element as its the negative bottom margin on the header that is making the items disappear.

Try this:

main.content page_detail{
float:left;
width:100%;
clear:both;
}

That will stop the negative margin reaching inside the pagination and dragging some elements out.