You set the background to white but the default color of a button in safari IOS is white so you get white text on a white background. One of the first rules of css is that when you set a background color you need to set a foreground color also

You also need to get rid of the default appearance of the button on ios as it uses its native controls.

.wpcf7-submit{ color:#888; -webkit-appearance:none; appearance:none; }

Thallius: Thallius: So its hard to debug for me and I can only guess.

Just plug your phone into your mac via the usb and then go to safari on the desktop and select Develop from the top menu and there will be an option to debug the code on your phone. The changes you make on the mac will be reflected on your phone.