Safari cursor for ::after content

I’m trying to use the approach detailed in this Sitepoint article “Accessible footnotes css”
However we’re not getting the pointer cursor on the content injected with the
::after rule.
Here’s a really simple demonstration of the problem (of course you’ll have to view it in Safari
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8" />
<style>
.dafter::after {
content: "[1 (cursor pointer please)]";
cursor: pointer;
}
.noafter {
cursor: pointer;
}
</style>
</head>
<body>
<div class="dafter">Some text (want pointer curesor on ::after content</div>
<br />
<div class="noafter">Just some text that I want a pointer cursor for</div>
</body>
</html>
Does anyone know if there’s a way to kick Safari into recognizing this?