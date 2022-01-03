Safari cursor for ::after content

HTML & CSS
#1

I’m trying to use the approach detailed in this Sitepoint article “Accessible footnotes css”

However we’re not getting the pointer cursor on the content injected with the ::after rule.

Here’s a really simple demonstration of the problem (of course you’ll have to view it in Safari :slightly_smiling_face:

<!DOCTYPE html>

<html lang="en">
  <head>
    <meta charset="utf-8" />
    <style>
      .dafter::after {
        content: "[1 (cursor pointer please)]";
        cursor: pointer;
      }
      .noafter {
        cursor: pointer;
      }
    </style>
  </head>

  <body>
    <div class="dafter">Some text (want pointer curesor on ::after content</div>
    <br />
    <div class="noafter">Just some text that I want a pointer cursor for</div>
  </body>
</html>

Does anyone know if there’s a way to kick Safari into recognizing this?