Rust vs. JS in WebAssembly: Why did JS outperform Rust in this article?

"Hey everyone,
I read an article comparing Rust and JavaScript (JS) performance in WebAssembly (WASM). Shockingly, JS outperformed Rust in the benchmarks.Can anyone explain when it makes more sense to choose Rust over JS for WASM?
If you want discussion about an article you read, you should probably provide a link to the article so others can also read it.