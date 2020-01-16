Running PHP on IIS

I have no personal experience with PHP on IIS, but I do know I’ve seen a lot of “this function - this OS” type of notices in the documentation.

In other words, depending on the code, things may be more or less “seamless”. I recommend you don’t simply “throw the switch” and thoroughly test on a staging server before going live.

On one hand, you may have some IIS-only capabilities that you like having, but on the other, you may break something.