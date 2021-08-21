Running Android Studio on Remote Desktop

I am using Android Studio on Remote Desktop and it’s terribly slow, even though the Windows VPS I am using has 8 virtual cores and 8 GBs of RAM. I’ve tried a million different speed optimizations that are out there on YouTube and just can’t seem to figure it out.

When I am about to launch and AVD, I get an error: “Your CPU does not support VT-x technology”. So, I switch to the ARM and it takes 10 minutes to load the device, regardless of which one is it. I don’t understand why this error appears when I am using the whole software on a virtual device.

Remote Desktop Connection I am using is Windows 2012 R2.

Any advice on how to resolve this would be greatly appreciated. Thanks!