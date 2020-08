Hi there,

I am wanting to increase the likes of a Facebook page and thinking of running a competition in which users must like the page.

What I am thinking of is running the competition on Facebook asking people to like the page and then fill in their details on an external web form.

Is this allowed? I think i remember it’s not, but wanted to clarify.

If it is not allowed, can anyone recommend another way of getting people to like the page when entering?

Thanks!