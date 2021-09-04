With vanilla JavaScript, I seek to run on a list of domains or URLs and do some action (checking if location.href matches one of these and if so, changing it).

let href = window.location.href; let domainOrURL = ([ 'example_1.com', 'https://www.example_2.com/some_path' ]).forEach( (item)=>{ if (href = domainOrURL) { window.open("https://google.com/", "_self"); } });

The above code brings:

VM740:6 Uncaught ReferenceError: domainOrURL is not defined

at :6:5

at Array.forEach ()

at :5:4

How would you suggest to do that?