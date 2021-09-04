With vanilla JavaScript, I seek to run on a list of domains or URLs and do some action (checking if
location.href matches one of these and if so, changing it).
let href = window.location.href;
let domainOrURL = ([
'example_1.com',
'https://www.example_2.com/some_path'
]).forEach( (item)=>{
if (href = domainOrURL) {
window.open("https://google.com/", "_self");
}
});
The above code brings:
VM740:6 Uncaught ReferenceError: domainOrURL is not defined
at :6:5
at Array.forEach ()
at :5:4
How would you suggest to do that?