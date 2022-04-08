Run function after another one

Hello!
I am trying to create a simple animation using some javascript.
Here is my code
> const images = document.getElementsByClassName("animation-image");
>
> let nextImages = [];
> showNextImages();
>
>
>
> function showNextImages() {
> getNextImages();
> images[nextImages[0]].classList.add("ready-1");
> images[nextImages[1]].classList.add("ready-2");
> images[nextImages[2]].classList.add("ready-3");
> }
>
>
> function getNextImages() {
> while (nextImages.length < 3) {
> var r = Math.floor(Math.random() * images.length) + 1;
> if (nextImages.indexOf(r) === -1) nextImages.push(r);
> }
> }
Basically I want first to run the getNextImages() and then add the class in the showNextImages().
The thing is that sometimes I get this error: Cannot read properties of undefined (reading ‘classList’).
So my guess is that these lines: images[nextImages[0]].classList.add(“ready-1”); are called before the getNextImages have been completed.
I have tried to make it with a callback function in order to wait for the function to be finished but without luck.
Is there anyone that could help me with that?
Maybe the error is caused from a different factor I am not sure.
Thanks!