Run function after another one

Hello!

I am trying to create a simple animation using some javascript.

Here is my code

> const images = document.getElementsByClassName("animation-image"); > > let nextImages = []; > showNextImages(); > > > > function showNextImages() { > getNextImages(); > images[nextImages[0]].classList.add("ready-1"); > images[nextImages[1]].classList.add("ready-2"); > images[nextImages[2]].classList.add("ready-3"); > } > > > function getNextImages() { > while (nextImages.length < 3) { > var r = Math.floor(Math.random() * images.length) + 1; > if (nextImages.indexOf(r) === -1) nextImages.push(r); > } > }

Basically I want first to run the getNextImages() and then add the class in the showNextImages().

The thing is that sometimes I get this error: Cannot read properties of undefined (reading ‘classList’).

So my guess is that these lines: images[nextImages[0]].classList.add(“ready-1”); are called before the getNextImages have been completed.

I have tried to make it with a callback function in order to wait for the function to be finished but without luck.

Is there anyone that could help me with that?

Maybe the error is caused from a different factor I am not sure.

Thanks!