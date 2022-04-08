Run function after another one

JavaScript
#1

Hello!

I am trying to create a simple animation using some javascript.

Here is my code

> const images = document.getElementsByClassName("animation-image");
> 
> let nextImages = [];
> showNextImages();
> 
> 
> 
> function showNextImages() {
>   getNextImages();
>     images[nextImages[0]].classList.add("ready-1");
>     images[nextImages[1]].classList.add("ready-2");
>     images[nextImages[2]].classList.add("ready-3");
> }
> 
> 
> function getNextImages() {
>   while (nextImages.length < 3) {
>     var r = Math.floor(Math.random() * images.length) + 1;
>     if (nextImages.indexOf(r) === -1) nextImages.push(r);
>   }
> }

Basically I want first to run the getNextImages() and then add the class in the showNextImages().

The thing is that sometimes I get this error: Cannot read properties of undefined (reading ‘classList’).

So my guess is that these lines: images[nextImages[0]].classList.add(“ready-1”); are called before the getNextImages have been completed.
I have tried to make it with a callback function in order to wait for the function to be finished but without luck.

Is there anyone that could help me with that?
Maybe the error is caused from a different factor I am not sure.

Thanks!