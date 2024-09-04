Run custom function when clicking on a select option

i have added 2 lines in the adjustTimes: function(times) which calculates the 2 times for 2 specifiek pray times differently. The function is working properly with the added line of code which are:

times.fajr = times.sunrise- this.eval(params.fajr)/ 60; times.isha = times.sunset+ this.eval(params.isha)/ 60;

But i only want this part to be active to a particular option method that has been selected from the dropdown menu, other options other than method 2 that are selected should use the standard calculating times without the added lines.

my html drowpdown menu:

<select id="method" size="1" style="font-size: 12px;" onchange="update()"> <option value="method1" selected="selected">Method-1)</option> <option value="method2">Method-2</option> <option value="method3">Method-3</option> <option value="method4">Method-4</option> <option value="method5">Method-5</option> <option value="method6">Method-6</option> <option value="method7">Method-7</option> </select>

This is the js function which again is part of a javascript file that contains the whole code:

// adjust times adjustTimes: function(times) { var params = setting; for (var i in times) times[i] += timeZone- lng/ 15; if (params.highLats != 'None') times = this.adjustHighLats(times); if (this.isMin(params.imsak)) times.imsak = times.fajr- this.eval(params.imsak)/ 60; if (this.isMin(params.maghrib)) times.maghrib = times.sunset+ this.eval(params.maghrib)/ 60; if (this.isMin(params.isha)) times.isha = times.sunset+ this.eval(params.isha)/ 60; times.dhuhr += this.eval(params.dhuhr)/ 60; // my added lines // times.fajr = times.sunrise- this.eval(params.fajr)/ 60; // times.isha = times.sunset+ this.eval(params.isha)/ 60; return times; }

So basicly if someone selects any method other than method 2 will get the the standard calculating times. But if you select method 2 they should get the caculated times with the modified times.

the whole js file can be seen on this Jsfiddle

my added lines are on line #347 in the js file

Any help will be appreciated, thanks in advance