Run custom function when clicking on a select option

i have added 2 lines in the adjustTimes: function(times) which calculates the 2 times for 2 specifiek pray times differently. The function is working properly with the added line of code which are:
times.fajr = times.sunrise- this.eval(params.fajr)/ 60;
times.isha = times.sunset+ this.eval(params.isha)/ 60;
But i only want this part to be active to a particular option method that has been selected from the dropdown menu, other options other than method 2 that are selected should use the standard calculating times without the added lines.
my html drowpdown menu:
<select id="method" size="1" style="font-size: 12px;" onchange="update()">
<option value="method1" selected="selected">Method-1)</option>
<option value="method2">Method-2</option>
<option value="method3">Method-3</option>
<option value="method4">Method-4</option>
<option value="method5">Method-5</option>
<option value="method6">Method-6</option>
<option value="method7">Method-7</option>
</select>
This is the js function which again is part of a javascript file that contains the whole code:
// adjust times
adjustTimes: function(times) {
var params = setting;
for (var i in times)
times[i] += timeZone- lng/ 15;
if (params.highLats != 'None')
times = this.adjustHighLats(times);
if (this.isMin(params.imsak))
times.imsak = times.fajr- this.eval(params.imsak)/ 60;
if (this.isMin(params.maghrib))
times.maghrib = times.sunset+ this.eval(params.maghrib)/ 60;
if (this.isMin(params.isha))
times.isha = times.sunset+ this.eval(params.isha)/ 60;
times.dhuhr += this.eval(params.dhuhr)/ 60;
// my added lines
// times.fajr = times.sunrise- this.eval(params.fajr)/ 60;
// times.isha = times.sunset+ this.eval(params.isha)/ 60;
return times;
}
So basicly if someone selects any method other than method 2 will get the the standard calculating times. But if you select method 2 they should get the caculated times with the modified times.
the whole js file can be seen on this Jsfiddle
my added lines are on line #347 in the js file
Any help will be appreciated, thanks in advance