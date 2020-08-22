Run an INSERT or an UPDATE

I was kind of intimidated to jumping into PDO, but it really seems not to be bad.

I was trying one of those ON DUPLICATE KEY UPDATE queries and this happened.



create table object_locations ( object_location_id INT NOT NULL AUTO_INCREMENT, title VARCHAR(10), rack_id INT, furniture_id TINYINT, ac_unit_id TINYINT, type ENUM ('rack','ac_unit','power_panel','bay','row','furniture'), row TINYINT, room_id TINYINT, x_coord INT, y_coord INT, width SMALLINT, height SMALLINT, FOREIGN KEY ( furniture_id ) REFERENCES furnishings ( furniture_id ), FOREIGN KEY ( ac_unit_id ) REFERENCES ac_units ( ac_unit_id ), FOREIGN KEY ( rack_id ) REFERENCES racks( rack_id ), UNIQUE KEY (rack_id, furniture_id, ac_unit_id ), PRIMARY KEY ( object_location_id ) );

But if I look at the table, the furniture_id of 1 allready existsthen, when I look at the structure of the table, I notice that furniture_id is a UNIQUE KEYSo why dddddddddddid the query create a new row and npt update the on there?Heres how I ma de the table