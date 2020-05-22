Run an INSERT or an UPDATE

Databases
#1

I’m using php/mysql and am trying to run an INSERT query or an UPDATE query.
I want to run an INSERT if it is a new record, and an UPDATE if its not a new record.
So im guessing the code is something like

  $ac_unit_id = 7;
  $x_coord = 3;
  $y_coord = 2;
  $room_id = 1;

  //Im guessing if the FK ($ac_unit_id ) exists in the object_location table we only run an update, but if the FK is not set, dont we need to create it?
if() {
$sql = "INSERT INTO object_locations (type,room_id,ac_unit_id,x_coord,y_coord) VALUES ('ac_unit',".$room_id.",".$ac_unit_id.",".$x_coord.",".$y_coord.")";
} else {
$sql = "UPDATE object_locations SET room_id = ".$room_id..", ".$x_coord = ".$x_coord.", y_coord = ".$y_coord." WHERE ac_unit_id = ".$ac_unit_id.";
}
#2

https://dev.mysql.com/doc/refman/8.0/en/insert-on-duplicate.html

#3
  1. “Use prepared statements” (required response)
  2. You’ve got a few typos in your update query.
  3. As Guido mentioned, ON DUPLICATE KEY UPDATE was made for this.