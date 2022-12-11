Run a query if 0 results are retuned

Databases
#1

I have 2 JNSERT queries…
I want 1 to run if a SELECT query returns 0 results using

//check if this power strip has a receptacle
try{
    $sql = "SELECT receptacle_id FROM power_trails WHERE power_strip_id = ".$power_strip_id;   
	echo $sql;
	
    $result = $pdo->query($sql);
    if($result->rowCount() != 0){
        while($row = $result->fetch()){
            $receptacle_id = $row['receptacle_id'];
						
			 try{
				$sql = "INSERT INTO power_trails (receptacle_id,power_strip_id,outlett_placement,".$key.") VALUES (".$receptacle_id.",".$power_strip_id.",".$Outlett.",".$asset_id.")";
				$pdo->exec($sql);
				header("location: add_power_strip_success.php?id=".$asset_id."&type=".$_POST['type']);
			
			} catch(PDOException $e){
				die("ERROR: Could not able to execute $sql. " . $e->getMessage());
			}                
        }
        // Free result set
        unset($result);
    } else {
	$sql = "INSERT INTO power_trails (power_strip_id,outlett_placement,".$key.") VALUES (".$power_strip_id.",".$Outlett.",".$asset_id.")";
	$pdo->exec($sql);
	header("location: add_power_strip_success.php?id=".$asset_id."&type=".$_POST['type']);
	}
	
} catch(PDOException $e){
    die("ERROR: Could not able to execute $sql. " . $e->getMessage());
}

the query (when I run it in PHPMyAdmin seems to work, but returns nothing

image
image1920×1080 282 KB

Since no receptacle_id is found, why is this the result

Array
(
    [power_strip_id] => 1
    [Outlett] => 2
    [type] => KVM
    [asset_id] => 1
)
SELECT receptacle_id FROM power_trails WHERE power_strip_id = 1
ERROR: Could not able to execute INSERT INTO power_trails (receptacle_id,power_strip_id,outlett_placement,kvm_id) VALUES (,1,2,1). SQLSTATE[42000]: Syntax error or access violation: 1064 You have an error in your SQL syntax; check the manual that corresponds to your MariaDB server version for the right syntax to use near '1,2,1)' at line 1

shouldnt the other INSERT query be run if the query returns nothing?