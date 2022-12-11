Run a query if 0 results are retuned

I have 2 JNSERT queries…

I want 1 to run if a SELECT query returns 0 results using

//check if this power strip has a receptacle try{ $sql = "SELECT receptacle_id FROM power_trails WHERE power_strip_id = ".$power_strip_id; echo $sql; $result = $pdo->query($sql); if($result->rowCount() != 0){ while($row = $result->fetch()){ $receptacle_id = $row['receptacle_id']; try{ $sql = "INSERT INTO power_trails (receptacle_id,power_strip_id,outlett_placement,".$key.") VALUES (".$receptacle_id.",".$power_strip_id.",".$Outlett.",".$asset_id.")"; $pdo->exec($sql); header("location: add_power_strip_success.php?id=".$asset_id."&type=".$_POST['type']); } catch(PDOException $e){ die("ERROR: Could not able to execute $sql. " . $e->getMessage()); } } // Free result set unset($result); } else { $sql = "INSERT INTO power_trails (power_strip_id,outlett_placement,".$key.") VALUES (".$power_strip_id.",".$Outlett.",".$asset_id.")"; $pdo->exec($sql); header("location: add_power_strip_success.php?id=".$asset_id."&type=".$_POST['type']); } } catch(PDOException $e){ die("ERROR: Could not able to execute $sql. " . $e->getMessage()); }

the query (when I run it in PHPMyAdmin seems to work, but returns nothing



Array ( [power_strip_id] => 1 [Outlett] => 2 [type] => KVM [asset_id] => 1 ) SELECT receptacle_id FROM power_trails WHERE power_strip_id = 1 ERROR: Could not able to execute INSERT INTO power_trails (receptacle_id,power_strip_id,outlett_placement,kvm_id) VALUES (,1,2,1). SQLSTATE[42000]: Syntax error or access violation: 1064 You have an error in your SQL syntax; check the manual that corresponds to your MariaDB server version for the right syntax to use near '1,2,1)' at line 1

Since no receptacle_id is found, why is this the result

shouldnt the other INSERT query be run if the query returns nothing?