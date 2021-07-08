Run a function when no actions from user for specified time (pure JS)

JavaScript
I’ve got a function that delays javascript load to act on user interaction. Here’s the javascript function:

class LazyLoadScripts {
  constructor(e) {
      this.triggerEvents = e, this.eventOptions = {
          passive: !0
      }, this.userEventListener = this.triggerListener.bind(this), this.delayedScripts = {
          normal: [],
          async: [],
          defer: []
      }, this.allJQueries = []
  }
  _addUserInteractionListener(e) {
      this.triggerEvents.forEach(t => window.addEventListener(t, e.userEventListener, e.eventOptions))
  }
  _removeUserInteractionListener(e) {
      this.triggerEvents.forEach(t => window.removeEventListener(t, e.userEventListener, e.eventOptions))
  }
  triggerListener() {
      this._removeUserInteractionListener(this)
  }
  /* ....... */
  static run() {
      const e = new LazyLoadScripts(["keydown", "mousemove", "touchmove", "touchstart", "wheel"]);
      e._addUserInteractionListener(e)
  }
}
LazyLoadScripts.run();

But, I want this function to run after a specific time (5 sec) if no user interaction happens. How can I do that? Can anyone help me? Please!