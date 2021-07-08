Run a function when no actions from user for specified time (pure JS)

I’ve got a function that delays javascript load to act on user interaction. Here’s the javascript function:

class LazyLoadScripts { constructor(e) { this.triggerEvents = e, this.eventOptions = { passive: !0 }, this.userEventListener = this.triggerListener.bind(this), this.delayedScripts = { normal: [], async: [], defer: [] }, this.allJQueries = [] } _addUserInteractionListener(e) { this.triggerEvents.forEach(t => window.addEventListener(t, e.userEventListener, e.eventOptions)) } _removeUserInteractionListener(e) { this.triggerEvents.forEach(t => window.removeEventListener(t, e.userEventListener, e.eventOptions)) } triggerListener() { this._removeUserInteractionListener(this) } /* ....... */ static run() { const e = new LazyLoadScripts(["keydown", "mousemove", "touchmove", "touchstart", "wheel"]); e._addUserInteractionListener(e) } } LazyLoadScripts.run();

But, I want this function to run after a specific time (5 sec) if no user interaction happens. How can I do that? Can anyone help me? Please!