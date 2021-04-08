Rss to pocket

Hi everyone,

I read a lot of articles from https://stitcher.io/ (about PHP).

This website has rss so I can check if there are new articles.

Now I have a kobo reader, which can retrieve articles that are added using an api (https://getpocket.com/developer/docs/v3/add).

It is easy to search the blog everytime, but is there a tool / simple php script that will fetch the rss feed, check if there are new items and send them to an api?

I started with [huginn](https://github.com/huginn/huginn) to look if it was possible (yesterday), but could not get it running yet (something with docker + synology issues).

I love to read, and typing code, but is there a faster (open source) way?