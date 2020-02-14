RSS feed displayed as a carousel

Hi all

Im having difficulties here. Im trying to pull in an rss feed into my bootstrap carousel.

The feed is being pulled in successfully and the css/html is correct, but the carousel doesnt work. I think this is because the css/html is loading before the rss feed is loading.

Have a look here: https://codepen.io/dl292/pen/xxGxNBz

Can I run the js first; wait for the feed to load; and then render the html?

Thanks