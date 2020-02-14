RSS feed displayed as a carousel

Im getting a bit closer with this!
My code is now:
<html>
<head><title>The jQuery Example</title></head>
<body>
<div id="display-feed"></div>
<script type = "text/javascript" src = "https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/2.1.3/jquery.min.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript">
$(document).ready(function (){
// set no cache
$.ajaxSetup({ cache: false });
$.getJSON("https://colorlib.com/wp/wp-json/wp/v2/posts", function(data){
var html = [];
// loop through array
$.each(data, function(index, d){
html.push("Date : ", d.date, ", ",
"ID : ", d.id, ", ",
"Excerpt : ", d.link, "<br>");
});
$("#display-feed").html(html.join('')).css("background-color", "orange");
}).error(function(jqXHR, textStatus, errorThrown){ /* assign handler */
// alert(jqXHR.responseText)
alert("error occurred!");
});
});
</script>
</body>
</html>
This is pulling in data successfully from https://colorlib.com/wp/wp-json/wp/v2/posts .
But now I cant get at the image path name or title of each post.