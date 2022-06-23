Rounded corner problem on mobile small screen

hi

i want to make rounded corners on the left and right side of row.

it works fine on big screen full width.

But on small mobile screen the rounded corners get shifted to bottom and looks wrong.

how can it be corrected ?

i am using bootstrap for responsive.

i want top-left and top-right rounded corner on 1st row and bottom-left and bottom-right with rounded corner on 2nd row on mobile devices.

hope i am explaining it clearly.

thanks

vineet

<!DOCTYPE html> <html lang="en"> <head> <meta charset="UTF-8" /> <meta http-equiv="X-UA-Compatible" content="IE=edge" /> <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0" /> <title>Document</title> <link rel="stylesheet" href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/bootstrap@4.6.1/dist/css/bootstrap.min.css" /> <style> .companies div{padding:10px; border: 1px solid #000; text-align: center;} .companies div:first-child{border-top-left-radius: 15px;border-bottom-left-radius:15px;} .companies div:last-child{border-top-right-radius: 15px;border-bottom-right-radius:15px;} .companies-row{padding: 15px;} </style> </head> <body> <!--companies start--> <div class="row companies-row"> <div class="container"> <div class="row companies col-12"> <div class="col"><img src="https://cdn.pixabay.com/photo/2017/03/16/21/18/logo-2150297_960_720.png" width="100" alt=""></div> <div class="col"><img src="https://cdn.pixabay.com/photo/2017/03/16/21/18/logo-2150297_960_720.png" width="100" alt=""></div> <div class="col"><img src="https://cdn.pixabay.com/photo/2017/03/16/21/18/logo-2150297_960_720.png" width="100" alt=""></div> <div class="col"><img src="https://cdn.pixabay.com/photo/2017/03/16/21/18/logo-2150297_960_720.png" width="100" alt=""></div> <div class="col"><img src="https://cdn.pixabay.com/photo/2017/03/16/21/18/logo-2150297_960_720.png" width="100" alt=""></div> </div> </div> </div> <!--companies ends--> <script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/jquery@3.6.0/dist/jquery.slim.min.js"></script> <script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/popper.js@1.16.1/dist/umd/popper.min.js"></script> <script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/bootstrap@4.6.1/dist/js/bootstrap.bundle.min.js"></script> </body> </html>