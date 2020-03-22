Rounded border on top left and right of div so it it totally round?

Hi there,

I am trying to create two div s that have a total rounded top and a straight bottom, like this:

I cannot seem to get the border-radius to become totally rounded.

This is what I have tried:

.box{ background: #0e1b40; -webkit-border-top-left-radius: 1000px; -webkit-border-top-right-radius: 1000px; -moz-border-radius-topleft: 1000px; -moz-border-radius-topright: 1000px; border-top-left-radius: 1000px; border-top-right-radius: 1000px; }

I have also tried:

border-top-left-radius: 50%; border-top-right-radius: 50%;

but that is just creating this effect:



Can anyone help with what I have wrong?

Thanks