Rounded border on top left and right of div so it it totally round?

Hi there,
I am trying to create two
divs that have a total rounded top and a straight bottom, like this:
I cannot seem to get the border-radius to become totally rounded.
This is what I have tried:
.box{
background: #0e1b40;
-webkit-border-top-left-radius: 1000px;
-webkit-border-top-right-radius: 1000px;
-moz-border-radius-topleft: 1000px;
-moz-border-radius-topright: 1000px;
border-top-left-radius: 1000px;
border-top-right-radius: 1000px;
}
I have also tried:
border-top-left-radius: 50%;
border-top-right-radius: 50%;
but that is just creating this effect:
Can anyone help with what I have wrong?
Thanks