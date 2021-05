Hello,

We have installed Roundcube to be our new Web based email.

However we are getting these Php related Errors when trying to use some of its features:

PHP Error: Enigma plugin: Option ‘enigma_pgp_homedir’ not specified in /var/www/html/roundcube/plugins/enigma/lib/enigma_engine.php on line 91

(GET /rcube/?_task=settings&_action=edit-identity&_iid=5&_framed=1)

Do you know how to fix this?

Thanks