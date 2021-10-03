Rotating and fade in/out different content in divs with one pausing longer than the others

HTML & CSS
#1

Hi there,

I am trying to create a section of 6 boxes that will rotate content at different times. Something similar to the Sitepoint homepage at the moment with the various icons:

image
image688×543 66.5 KB

I have the following fiddle, but I can’t seem to get the animation frames right on the 3rd box.

I would like to have the third box pause longer on the content with the red background as this will have some text in and the other 3 will have an image in.

I believe I don’t seem to have this part correct:

 @keyframes fade-3 {

   0%,
   25% {
     opacity: 0;
   }

   50% {
     opacity: 1;
   }

   0%,
   75% {
     opacity: 0;
   }

   100% {
     opacity: 1;
   }
 }

This is my fiddle:
https://jsfiddle.net/toolman/e30a67md/18/

Would it be possible to help me create this box with the red div pausing longer than the others and also stop the other divs from overlapping each other?

Many thanks!

#2

This is how I would do it: using animation delays so only two @keyframe rules are needed.

I have left box items appearing from left to right so you can see the animation working for each item.

#3

Hi,

Thanks for the reply.

I kind of needed each of the other boxes to remain where they were as each of the boxes has rotating items within each box rather than showing all of the items at once.

It was the item in the 3rd box with the red background that I need to show for a longer period and then continue to rotate through the other items.

I will have a play and see if I can work it out.

#4

I have updated the CodePen above using animation delay instead of alternate direction. This allows the third item to have four phases.

#5

That looks fantastic, thank you so much :slight_smile: I will make some changes as I would like the other boxes to have various delays too and will post back the end result :slight_smile:

Thanks again!

#6

Note in my CodePen the @keyframes rule for the third item holds the opacity of each element at 1 for 10% of the animation duration. You may like the @keyframes rule for the other items to hold at 1 for while. You could also consider changing the percentage figures so there’s a crossover of fading: so one element starts to appear before the other has fully disappeared.

The animation timng function defaults to ‘ease’. For opacity animation, it may be slightly better to use ‘linear’ but I have not tried it. If you change to ‘linear’ I expect you would need the opacity to remain at 1 for a while.

Apart from the third item, the animation could reverse as you had it (with only one @keyframe rule required). I changed it to always go forward so it’s working in the same way as the rule for the third item.

#7

Hi there,

I have made some changes to the below fiddle, but have a few issues:
https://jsfiddle.net/toolman/6pd9ynux/74/

  1. When the text items in red get to the 5th and 6th item, there seems to be a weird overlap and also an additional “1” and “4” outside of the red text, like this:

image

I have checked all the classes and order of the items, but I can’t seem to work out what is wrong.

  1. Between the transitions, they all disappear with the background going white. Is threre a way to have each item fade equally between each other in each box? For example, so the third box, have the red text fade into the black text so there is no white?

  2. @Archibald mentioned about using transition-timing-function: linear; however, I am not sure where to place this. I have tried adding it to each of these:

.js-nametag-1:nth-child(1) {
  animation: fade-1 40s infinite;
transition-timing-function: linear;
}

But it doesn’t seem to change anything.

Lastly, you also mentioned that with just one keyframe, I can reverse it. What keyframe would this be?

Sorry for all the questions!

Thank you for your time.