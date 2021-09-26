Rotating and fade in/out different content in divs with one pausing longer than the others

Hi there,

I am trying to create a section of 6 boxes that will rotate content at different times. Something similar to the Sitepoint homepage at the moment with the various icons:

I have the following fiddle, but I can’t seem to get the animation frames right on the 3rd box.

I would like to have the third box pause longer on the content with the red background as this will have some text in and the other 3 will have an image in.

I believe I don’t seem to have this part correct:

@keyframes fade-3 { 0%, 25% { opacity: 0; } 50% { opacity: 1; } 0%, 75% { opacity: 0; } 100% { opacity: 1; } }

This is my fiddle:

https://jsfiddle.net/toolman/e30a67md/18/

Would it be possible to help me create this box with the red div pausing longer than the others and also stop the other div s from overlapping each other?

Many thanks!