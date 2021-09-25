Rotating and fade in/out different content in divs with one pausing longer than the others

Hi there,
I am trying to create a section of 6 boxes that will rotate content at different times. Something similar to the Sitepoint homepage at the moment with the various icons:
I have the following fiddle, but I can’t seem to get the animation frames right on the 3rd box.
I would like to have the third box pause longer on the content with the red background as this will have some text in and the other 3 will have an image in.
I believe I don’t seem to have this part correct:
@keyframes fade-3 {
0%,
25% {
opacity: 0;
}
50% {
opacity: 1;
}
0%,
75% {
opacity: 0;
}
100% {
opacity: 1;
}
}
This is my fiddle:
https://jsfiddle.net/toolman/e30a67md/18/
Would it be possible to help me create this box with the red
div pausing longer than the others and also stop the other
divs from overlapping each other?
Many thanks!