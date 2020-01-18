Robots.txt posts links

Hi folks would you be willing to help me with blocking urls like this:
/forum/topic/3?page=1#post-6
I need to disallow urls ending with some like this: #post-6
Why would you want to block an anchor link from being indexed? If it’s an internal link, make it nofollow.
I’m not sure that will work.
#post-6 links to a fragment ID within a page. That ID will be assigned to a particualr element in the page, it does not refer to a page itself.
A page will either be indexed or not, I don’t think you can block just part of a page.
Maybe we need to know the problem you are trying to solve before giving a meaningful answer.
