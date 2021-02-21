Robots.txt allow only /.well-known/assetlinks.json

Hello everyone. I have an android app that’s using my site URLs to get and post data. Those URLs are private and are hidden to search engines, that’s why my robots.txt are disabled like this:

User-agent: * Disallow: /

However, Google asks me to verify my “domain” in order to use app links

So I need to add one file into my website root like this: https://mywebsite/.well-known/assetlinks.json

But as said before I don’t want to open robots.txt because I want to keep all my other URLs private (hidden).

How would be the best way to permit robots.txt only to /.well-known/assetlinks.json and disallow everything else?

I have tried 3 ways but not sure what’s the best one (if its).

User-agent: * Allow: /$ Disallow: /

User-agent: * Allow: /.well-known/assetlinks.json Disallow: /

User-agent: * Allow: /.well-known/ Disallow: /

Thanks!