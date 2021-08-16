RIP, Mittineague

We have learned with great sadness of the death of Mittineague, a long-standing member of these forums and dedicated member of the volunteer staff.

Mittineague joined the forums in 2005, and was voted Member of the Month a year later. He was subsequently invited to join the staff and served for a number of years as a Team Leader. He continued to serve as an Advisor, and was active until shortly before his death.

Mittineague was quiet and unassuming, and much of his contribution went unnoticed, as he worked tirelessly behind the scenes to deal with bots and Spam accounts, and also to investigate software glitches and anomalies. He was committed to making the forums a better place for all. He was very patient, a trait which could be seen in his tenacity in dealing with tedious tasks, but also in his dealings with others. He never assumed he knew more than others, but when asked, would happily share his knowledge and experience. When I became an Advisor, the forums were running on vBulletin, and bot activity was a major headache. Mittineague taught me everything I know about identifying and tackling bots and problem accounts, and in the process we became friends.

He possessed a quiet sense of humour and a willingness to help others, wherever and however he could. His patience made him a good teacher. He was kind, understanding and forgiving.

I am sad to have lost a friend and a colleague, but my life is all the richer for having known him.

Rest in peace, Mittineague.