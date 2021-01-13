RIGHT OUTER JOIN using MySQL 8.0.17 version

#1

Hello there,

I need to join two tables available on a remote MySql database 8.0.17 version, of which I’m not an administrator but only a guest.

This the table t_contents with contents , content number and paragraph number :

mysql> SELECT * FROM `t_contents`;
+-------------------------+-------+-------+-----+
| Contents                | sID_c | sID_p | sID |
+-------------------------+-------+-------+-----+
| Content 1               |     1 | NULL  |   1 |
| - Gaio Giulio Cesare    |     1 |     1 |   2 |
| Veni, vidi, vici.       |     1 | NULL  |   3 |
| Carpe diem.             |     1 | NULL  |   4 |
| Ubi maior minor cessat. |     1 | NULL  |   5 |
| - Quinto Orazio Flacco  |     1 |     2 |   6 |
| Condicio sine qua non.  |     1 | NULL  |   7 |
| Carthago delenda est.   |     1 | NULL  |   8 |
| Content 2               |     2 | NULL  |   9 |
| - Marco Porcio Catone   |     2 |     1 |  10 |
| Inter sidera versor.    |     2 | NULL  |  11 |
+-------------------------+-------+-------+-----+
11 rows in set (0.03 sec)

It is important to know that the rows following the contents and paragraphs they can change in number…

This is the table t_par with contents and paragraphs and content number and paragraph number :

mysql> SELECT * FROM `t_par`;
+-------+-------+---------------+-------------------------+-----+
| sID_c | sID_p | content_title | par_title               | sID |
+-------+-------+---------------+-------------------------+-----+
|     1 |     1 | Content 1     | - Gaio Giulio Cesare    |   1 |
|     1 |     2 | Content 1     | - Quinto Orazio Flacco  |   2 |
|     2 |     1 | Content 2     | - Marco Porcio Catone   |   3 |
|     3 |     1 | Content 3     | - Marco Tullio Cicerone |   4 |
|     4 |     1 | Content 4     | - Publilio Siro         |   5 |
|     5 |     1 | Content 5     | - Publio Ovidio Nasone  |   6 |
|     6 |     1 | Content 6     | - Lucrezio              |   7 |
+-------+-------+---------------+-------------------------+-----+
7 rows in set (0.02 sec)

On table t_par the number rows not change.

This is my query and return:

SELECT DISTINCT
    t.Contents,
    m.par_title,
    t.sID_c AS t_contents_sID_c,
    t.sID_p AS t_contents_sID_p,
    m.sID_c AS t_par_sID_c,
    m.sID_p AS t_par_sID_p 
FROM
    `t_contents` t
    RIGHT OUTER JOIN `t_par` m ON t.contents = m.par_title;

    +------------------------+-------------------------+------------------+------------------+-------------+-------------+
    | Contents               | par_title               | t_contents_sID_c | t_contents_sID_p | t_par_sID_c | t_par_sID_p |
    +------------------------+-------------------------+------------------+------------------+-------------+-------------+
    | - Gaio Giulio Cesare   | - Gaio Giulio Cesare    |                1 |                1 |           1 |           1 |
    | - Quinto Orazio Flacco | - Quinto Orazio Flacco  |                1 |                2 |           1 |           2 |
    | - Marco Porcio Catone  | - Marco Porcio Catone   |                2 |                1 |           2 |           1 |
    | NULL                   | - Marco Tullio Cicerone | NULL             | NULL             |           3 |           1 |
    | NULL                   | - Publilio Siro         | NULL             | NULL             |           4 |           1 |
    | NULL                   | - Publio Ovidio Nasone  | NULL             | NULL             |           5 |           1 |
    | NULL                   | - Lucrezio              | NULL             | NULL             |           6 |           1 |
    +------------------------+-------------------------+------------------+------------------+-------------+-------------+
    7 rows in set (0.03 sec)

My question is there a way to extract paragraphs (for each contents) values from table t_contents using a sigle query?

desired output

+------------------------+-------------------------+-------------------------+
| Contents               | par_title               | par_contents            |
+------------------------+-------------------------+-------------------------+
| - Gaio Giulio Cesare   | - Gaio Giulio Cesare    | Veni, vidi, vici.       |
| - Gaio Giulio Cesare   | - Gaio Giulio Cesare    | Carpe diem.             |
| - Gaio Giulio Cesare   | - Gaio Giulio Cesare    | Ubi maior minor cessat. |
| - Quinto Orazio Flacco | - Quinto Orazio Flacco  | Condicio sine qua non.  |
| - Quinto Orazio Flacco | - Quinto Orazio Flacco  | Carthago delenda est.   |
| - Marco Porcio Catone  | - Marco Porcio Catone   | Inter sidera versor.    |
| NULL                   | - Marco Tullio Cicerone | NULL                    |
| NULL                   | - Publilio Siro         | NULL                    |
| NULL                   | - Publio Ovidio Nasone  | NULL                    |
| NULL                   | - Lucrezio              | NULL                    |
+------------------------+-------------------------+-------------------------+

Thanks in advance for any help or suggestion.

Structure tables below

-- ----------------------------
-- Table structure for t_contents
-- ----------------------------
DROP TABLE IF EXISTS `t_contents`;
CREATE TABLE `t_contents`  (
  `Contents` varchar(255) NULL DEFAULT NULL,
  `sID_c` int(11) NULL DEFAULT NULL,
  `sID_p` int(11) NULL DEFAULT NULL,
  `sID` int(11) NOT NULL AUTO_INCREMENT,
  PRIMARY KEY (`sID`) USING BTREE
) ENGINE = InnoDB;

-- ----------------------------
-- Records of t_contents
-- ----------------------------
INSERT INTO `t_contents` VALUES ('Content 1', 1, NULL, 1);
INSERT INTO `t_contents` VALUES ('- Gaio Giulio Cesare', 1, 1, 2);
INSERT INTO `t_contents` VALUES ('Veni, vidi, vici.', 1, NULL, 3);
INSERT INTO `t_contents` VALUES ('Carpe diem.', 1, NULL, 4);
INSERT INTO `t_contents` VALUES ('Ubi maior minor cessat.', 1, NULL, 5);
INSERT INTO `t_contents` VALUES ('- Quinto Orazio Flacco', 1, 2, 6);
INSERT INTO `t_contents` VALUES ('Condicio sine qua non.', 1, NULL, 7);
INSERT INTO `t_contents` VALUES ('Carthago delenda est.', 1, NULL, 8);
INSERT INTO `t_contents` VALUES ('Content 2', 2, NULL, 9);
INSERT INTO `t_contents` VALUES ('- Marco Porcio Catone', 2, 1, 10);
INSERT INTO `t_contents` VALUES ('Inter sidera versor.', 2, NULL, 11);

-- ----------------------------
-- Table structure for t_par
-- ----------------------------
DROP TABLE IF EXISTS `t_par`;
CREATE TABLE `t_par`  (
  `sID_c` int(11) NULL DEFAULT NULL,
  `sID_p` int(11) NULL DEFAULT NULL,
  `content_title` varchar(255) NULL DEFAULT NULL,
  `par_title` varchar(255) NULL DEFAULT NULL,
  `sID` int(11) NOT NULL AUTO_INCREMENT,
  PRIMARY KEY (`sID`) USING BTREE
) ENGINE = InnoDB;

-- ----------------------------
-- Records of t_par
-- ----------------------------
INSERT INTO `t_par` VALUES (1, 1, 'Content 1', '- Gaio Giulio Cesare', 1);
INSERT INTO `t_par` VALUES (1, 2, 'Content 1', '- Quinto Orazio Flacco', 2);
INSERT INTO `t_par` VALUES (2, 1, 'Content 2', '- Marco Porcio Catone', 3);
INSERT INTO `t_par` VALUES (3, 1, 'Content 3', '- Marco Tullio Cicerone', 4);
INSERT INTO `t_par` VALUES (4, 1, 'Content 4', '- Publilio Siro', 5);
INSERT INTO `t_par` VALUES (5, 1, 'Content 5', '- Publio Ovidio Nasone', 6);
INSERT INTO `t_par` VALUES (6, 1, 'Content 6', '- Lucrezio', 7);
#2

Well, what happens if you tell it not to match on the contents, but on the actual links between the tables?

#3

I’m sorry I don’t understand your question…

#4

Right now, your query says “Give me every row in the t_par table, and every row in the t_contents table where the contents field matches the par_title field.”

And it dutifully gave you what you asked for.

Let me see if a can phrase this in a way that leads without giving…

Let’s take one paragraph. “Gaio Giulio Cesare”. What conditions of the contents table do i need to give, to get you all of the rows you desire, but no more than that?

Given these pieces of information:

| sID_c | sID_p | content_title | par_title               | sID |
+-------+-------+---------------+-------------------------+-----+
|     1 |     1 | Content 1     | - Gaio Giulio Cesare    |   1 |

What must be true in my join? Can you define a set of conditions that make this happen?

And if the answer is no, what would need to change in order for you to get the desired result?

#5

Okay, thanks for suggestion.

I have tried this new version

mysql> SELECT DISTINCT
	t.sID,
	t.Contents,
	m.par_title,
	t.sID_c AS t_contents_sID_c,
	t.sID_p AS t_contents_sID_p,
	m.sID_c AS t_par_sID_c,
	m.sID_p AS t_par_sID_p 
FROM
	`t_contents` t
	LEFT JOIN `t_par` m ON t.contents = m.par_title 
ORDER BY
	t.sID ASC;
+-----+-------------------------+------------------------+------------------+------------------+-------------+-------------+
| sID | Contents                | par_title              | t_contents_sID_c | t_contents_sID_p | t_par_sID_c | t_par_sID_p |
+-----+-------------------------+------------------------+------------------+------------------+-------------+-------------+
|   1 | Content 1               | NULL                   |                1 | NULL             | NULL        | NULL        |
|   2 | - Gaio Giulio Cesare    | - Gaio Giulio Cesare   |                1 |                1 |           1 |           1 |
|   3 | Veni, vidi, vici.       | NULL                   |                1 | NULL             | NULL        | NULL        |
|   4 | Carpe diem.             | NULL                   |                1 | NULL             | NULL        | NULL        |
|   5 | Ubi maior minor cessat. | NULL                   |                1 | NULL             | NULL        | NULL        |
|   6 | - Quinto Orazio Flacco  | - Quinto Orazio Flacco |                1 |                2 |           1 |           2 |
|   7 | Condicio sine qua non.  | NULL                   |                1 | NULL             | NULL        | NULL        |
|   8 | Carthago delenda est.   | NULL                   |                1 | NULL             | NULL        | NULL        |
|   9 | Content 2               | NULL                   |                2 | NULL             | NULL        | NULL        |
|  10 | - Marco Porcio Catone   | - Marco Porcio Catone  |                2 |                1 |           2 |           1 |
|  11 | Inter sidera versor.    | NULL                   |                2 | NULL             | NULL        | NULL        |
+-----+-------------------------+------------------------+------------------+------------------+-------------+-------------+
11 rows in set (0.03 sec)

But I need this output

+-----+-------------------------+------------------------+------------------+------------------+-------------+-------------+
| sID | Contents                | par_title              | t_contents_sID_c | t_contents_sID_p | t_par_sID_c | t_par_sID_p |
+-----+-------------------------+------------------------+------------------+------------------+-------------+-------------+
|   1 | Content 1               | NULL                   |                1 | NULL             | NULL        | NULL        |
|   2 | - Gaio Giulio Cesare    | - Gaio Giulio Cesare   |                1 |                1 |           1 |           1 |
|   3 | Veni, vidi, vici.       | NULL                   |                1 | NULL             | NULL        | NULL        |
|   4 | Carpe diem.             | NULL                   |                1 | NULL             | NULL        | NULL        |
|   5 | Ubi maior minor cessat. | NULL                   |                1 | NULL             | NULL        | NULL        |
|   6 | - Quinto Orazio Flacco  | - Quinto Orazio Flacco |                1 |                2 |           1 |           2 |
|   7 | Condicio sine qua non.  | NULL                   |                1 | NULL             | NULL        | NULL        |
|   8 | Carthago delenda est.   | NULL                   |                1 | NULL             | NULL        | NULL        |
|   9 | Content 2               | NULL                   |                2 | NULL             | NULL        | NULL        |
|  10 | - Marco Porcio Catone   | - Marco Porcio Catone  |                2 |                1 |           2 |           1 |
|  11 | Inter sidera versor.    | NULL                   |                2 | NULL             | NULL        | NULL        |
| NULL| NULL                    | - Marco Tullio Cicerone| NULL             | NULL             |           3 |           1 |
| NULL| NULL                    | - Publilio Siro        | NULL             | NULL             |           4 |           1 |
| NULL| NULL                    | - Publio Ovidio Nasone | NULL             | NULL             |           5 |           1 |
| NULL| NULL                    | - Lucrezio             | NULL             | NULL             |           6 |           1 |
+-----+-------------------------+------------------------+------------------+------------------+-------------+-------------+
#6

well, that didn’t seem to work

#7

K, let me try this.

+-------------------------+-------+-------+-----+
| Contents                | sID_c | sID_p | sID |
+-------------------------+-------+-------+-----+
| Veni, vidi, vici.       |     1 | NULL  |   3 |

+-------+-------+---------------+-------------------------+-----+
| sID_c | sID_p | content_title | par_title               | sID |
+-------+-------+---------------+-------------------------+-----+
|     1 |     1 | Content 1     | - Gaio Giulio Cesare    |   1 |
|     1 |     2 | Content 1     | - Quinto Orazio Flacco  |   2 |
|     2 |     1 | Content 2     | - Marco Porcio Catone   |   3 |
|     3 |     1 | Content 3     | - Marco Tullio Cicerone |   4 |
|     4 |     1 | Content 4     | - Publilio Siro         |   5 |
|     5 |     1 | Content 5     | - Publio Ovidio Nasone  |   6 |
|     6 |     1 | Content 6     | - Lucrezio              |   7 |
+-------+-------+---------------+-------------------------+-----+

With no other information than what I have provided here, can you tell me which paragraph that line belongs to, and why?

#8

The row

+-------------------------+-------+-------+-----+
| Contents                | sID_c | sID_p | sID |
+-------------------------+-------+-------+-----+
| Veni, vidi, vici.       |     1 | NULL  |   3 |
+-------------------------+-------+-------+-----+

Belongs to Content 1 and paragraph - Gaio Giulio Cesare of Content 1.

I understand that the structure of these tables is not exactly linear but I can’t do anything. I’m just looking for help in solving my problem…

#9

How do you make that declaration?
What are you looking at that defines that?

#10 
mysql> SELECT DISTINCT
	t.sID,
	t.Contents,
	m.par_title,
	t.sID_c AS t_contents_sID_c,
	t.sID_p AS t_contents_sID_p,
	m.sID_c AS t_par_sID_c,
	m.sID_p AS t_par_sID_p 
FROM
	`t_contents` t
	LEFT JOIN `t_par` m ON t.contents = m.par_title 
ORDER BY
	t.sID ASC;
+-----+-------------------------+------------------------+------------------+------------------+-------------+-------------+
| sID | Contents                | par_title              | t_contents_sID_c | t_contents_sID_p | t_par_sID_c | t_par_sID_p |
+-----+-------------------------+------------------------+------------------+------------------+-------------+-------------+
|   1 | Content 1               | NULL                   |                1 | NULL             | NULL        | NULL        |
|   2 | - Gaio Giulio Cesare    | - Gaio Giulio Cesare   |                1 |                1 |           1 |           1 |
|   3 | Veni, vidi, vici.       | NULL                   |                1 | NULL             | NULL        | NULL        |
#11

That’s not what I said.
I said -