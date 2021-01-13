RIGHT OUTER JOIN using MySQL 8.0.17 version

Hello there,

I need to join two tables available on a remote MySql database 8.0.17 version, of which I’m not an administrator but only a guest.

This the table t_contents with contents , content number and paragraph number :

mysql> SELECT * FROM `t_contents`; +-------------------------+-------+-------+-----+ | Contents | sID_c | sID_p | sID | +-------------------------+-------+-------+-----+ | Content 1 | 1 | NULL | 1 | | - Gaio Giulio Cesare | 1 | 1 | 2 | | Veni, vidi, vici. | 1 | NULL | 3 | | Carpe diem. | 1 | NULL | 4 | | Ubi maior minor cessat. | 1 | NULL | 5 | | - Quinto Orazio Flacco | 1 | 2 | 6 | | Condicio sine qua non. | 1 | NULL | 7 | | Carthago delenda est. | 1 | NULL | 8 | | Content 2 | 2 | NULL | 9 | | - Marco Porcio Catone | 2 | 1 | 10 | | Inter sidera versor. | 2 | NULL | 11 | +-------------------------+-------+-------+-----+ 11 rows in set (0.03 sec)

It is important to know that the rows following the contents and paragraphs they can change in number…

This is the table t_par with contents and paragraphs and content number and paragraph number :

mysql> SELECT * FROM `t_par`; +-------+-------+---------------+-------------------------+-----+ | sID_c | sID_p | content_title | par_title | sID | +-------+-------+---------------+-------------------------+-----+ | 1 | 1 | Content 1 | - Gaio Giulio Cesare | 1 | | 1 | 2 | Content 1 | - Quinto Orazio Flacco | 2 | | 2 | 1 | Content 2 | - Marco Porcio Catone | 3 | | 3 | 1 | Content 3 | - Marco Tullio Cicerone | 4 | | 4 | 1 | Content 4 | - Publilio Siro | 5 | | 5 | 1 | Content 5 | - Publio Ovidio Nasone | 6 | | 6 | 1 | Content 6 | - Lucrezio | 7 | +-------+-------+---------------+-------------------------+-----+ 7 rows in set (0.02 sec)

On table t_par the number rows not change.

This is my query and return:

SELECT DISTINCT t.Contents, m.par_title, t.sID_c AS t_contents_sID_c, t.sID_p AS t_contents_sID_p, m.sID_c AS t_par_sID_c, m.sID_p AS t_par_sID_p FROM `t_contents` t RIGHT OUTER JOIN `t_par` m ON t.contents = m.par_title; +------------------------+-------------------------+------------------+------------------+-------------+-------------+ | Contents | par_title | t_contents_sID_c | t_contents_sID_p | t_par_sID_c | t_par_sID_p | +------------------------+-------------------------+------------------+------------------+-------------+-------------+ | - Gaio Giulio Cesare | - Gaio Giulio Cesare | 1 | 1 | 1 | 1 | | - Quinto Orazio Flacco | - Quinto Orazio Flacco | 1 | 2 | 1 | 2 | | - Marco Porcio Catone | - Marco Porcio Catone | 2 | 1 | 2 | 1 | | NULL | - Marco Tullio Cicerone | NULL | NULL | 3 | 1 | | NULL | - Publilio Siro | NULL | NULL | 4 | 1 | | NULL | - Publio Ovidio Nasone | NULL | NULL | 5 | 1 | | NULL | - Lucrezio | NULL | NULL | 6 | 1 | +------------------------+-------------------------+------------------+------------------+-------------+-------------+ 7 rows in set (0.03 sec)

My question is there a way to extract paragraphs (for each contents) values from table t_contents using a sigle query?

desired output

+------------------------+-------------------------+-------------------------+ | Contents | par_title | par_contents | +------------------------+-------------------------+-------------------------+ | - Gaio Giulio Cesare | - Gaio Giulio Cesare | Veni, vidi, vici. | | - Gaio Giulio Cesare | - Gaio Giulio Cesare | Carpe diem. | | - Gaio Giulio Cesare | - Gaio Giulio Cesare | Ubi maior minor cessat. | | - Quinto Orazio Flacco | - Quinto Orazio Flacco | Condicio sine qua non. | | - Quinto Orazio Flacco | - Quinto Orazio Flacco | Carthago delenda est. | | - Marco Porcio Catone | - Marco Porcio Catone | Inter sidera versor. | | NULL | - Marco Tullio Cicerone | NULL | | NULL | - Publilio Siro | NULL | | NULL | - Publio Ovidio Nasone | NULL | | NULL | - Lucrezio | NULL | +------------------------+-------------------------+-------------------------+

Thanks in advance for any help or suggestion.

Structure tables below