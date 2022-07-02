Rich text Editor without execCommand()

I’m currently working on a very simple rich text editor. Or at least would like to. It appears the vast majority of editors use JS execCommand to help style. But according to W3Schools and DevMozilla this is a deprecated feature.

I don’t really have much code to share. I’m using a content editable div and would like to know the best way to make text bold and to also unbold the text. The issue is that when I make text bold and then keep typing it makes all of the rest of the text bold. I can easily add inline styles to the highlighted text after the content I wanted to be bold but then it requires me to add a new tag and inline styles to the new tag. At this point I’m concerned about the HTML markup it is generating as there are a lot of span tags being added.

Does anyone have anything they can share? Also, I don’t want to use any libraries because it seems many of them use exceCommand()