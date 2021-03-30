Rewriting rules not working as expected

Below is my rewriting rule. When I am browsing corredorpropiedades.cl it is coming up with https://www.jahrsenoret.cl, fine. But I am browsing www.corredorpropiedades.cl it isn’t working as the server comes up with https://www.corredorpropiedades.cl Any idea why ?
<rewrite>
<rules>
<rule name="Non-canonical hostnames to www.YOURSITE.com" patternSyntax="ECMAScript" stopProcessing="true">
<match url=".*" />
<conditions>
<add input="{HTTP_HOST}" pattern="^corredorpropiedades.cl$" />
</conditions>
<action type="Redirect" url="https://www.jahrsenoret.cl/{R:0}" />
</rule>
<rule name="HTTP to HTTPS redirect" stopProcessing="true">
<match url="(.*)" />
<conditions>
<add input="{HTTPS}" pattern="off" ignoreCase="true" />
</conditions>
<action type="Redirect" redirectType="Permanent" url="https://{HTTP_HOST}/{R:1}" />
</rule>
</rules>
</rewrite>